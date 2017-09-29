AHHH, It’s Lit: Black Film And Show Titles New To Netflix For October 2017

- By Bossip Staff
New Titles Coming To Netflix In October

Netflix has a handful of movie and show titles with some popping Black actors coming to their queue next month and we have the list! Hit the flip.

 

Stranger Things: Season 2, coming 10/27

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood, 10/1

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, 10/7

Set Up: 10/1

Blood Diamond, 10/1

The Hateful Eight, 10/25

    The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, 10/6

