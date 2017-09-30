Vegas Police Release Bodycam Footage That “Justifies” Them Hemming Up Michael Bennett After The Mayweather Fight [Video]

Las Vegas PD released body cam footage depicting a 3-man police team of 2 hispanic officers and 1 black officer chasing down Michael Bennett after he kept running and did not get down on the ground as instructed during a hotel swee in search of an active shooter inside a casino.

As Bennett was spotted crouching down and running through the casino and out a hotel door, eventually jumping over a gate and running out the street, cops singled him out as a possible suspect in the incident. But once they identified him, they quickly let him go.

The Vegas PD believes this proves his detainment had nothing to do with race.

Hmmm…do you think the cops have a point or was it just another case of blame the Black man?

TMZ/Getty