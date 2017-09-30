Rob Kardashian Is Apparently Too Broke To Pay Blac Chyna’s $20k Per Month Child Support

Rob Kardashian Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Pay Child Support

Looks like we’ve pinpointed the REAL reason for that lawsuit over Chyna laying a Christmas smackdown on Rob and his gingerbread house last year…

It may come as little surprise that Rob Kardashian doesn’t actually have $20,000 a month to hand over to his baby mama Blac Chyna, despite agreeing to dole out that amount in court a few months back.

The rest of the Kardashian girls who actually leave the house and collect checks have been fronting him the money for their arch-nemesis for months…all to make sure that lil Dream is okay and that Rob can maintain 50/50 custody with Chyna. Apparently, she told him that if he didn’t pay up, that little restraining order she filed against him after he released her private pics would bite him in his wide behind.

Rob could potentially petition to have the amount lowered, based on the fact that he has no income whatsoever since he isn’t on reality TV and no one is checking for his weak-azz socks. But it looks like they’ve opted to try to get the money back via lawsuit instead.

SMH. Yall send a prayer up for Dream growing up in this struggly circus…

Getty/WENN/Splash