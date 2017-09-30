Congrats! “Marlon” Gets Renewed For A Second Season [Video]

‘Marlon’ Renewed For Season 2

Great news for fans of Marlon Wayans’ newest show. NBC has officially granted the sitcom a season 2 based on great ratings and viewer numbers over its premiere summer season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Marlon’ averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers over the summer season.

The loose adaption of the Wayans brother’s life starring Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil has been given the green light for a second season on NBC, though no word on exactly when the new season will begin.

Congrats to Marlon!

WENN