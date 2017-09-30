Athlete Activism: Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Khalilah Ali Says He’d Be Proud Of Kaepernick And Others [Audio]

Image via Getty

Khalilah Ali Says Muhammad Ali Would Be Proud Of Protesting Atletes

Whenever a Black athlete stands up for a social issue, there is usually a Muhammad Ali comparison right around the corner. While it could be seen as cliché or a slightly ill-fighting similarity in some cases, Ali’s voice has and will continue to inspire millions.

The Champ’s ex-wife, Khalilah Ali, told TMZ Sports that her former husband would be proud to see that Colin Kaepernick and his athlete brethren aren’t going ostrich when the heat is on.

*Black power fist*