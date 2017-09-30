Dave Chappelle Awarded The Key To His Childhood Home, Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Honors Dave Chappelle’s Accomplishments

Dave Chappelle was awarded with the Key to City of his childhood home, Washington, D.C. by their Mayor Muriel Bowser. The ceremony took place on Friday at Chappelle’s alma mater, Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He graduated from the school back in 1971, and most recently donated his first Emmy to the school.

Chappelle won the ​Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his SNL monologue following the election of Donald Trump, it was the first time Chappelle had ever hosted the show. A Tribe Called Quest were the musical guests for the evening, and along with Consequence and Busta Rhymes, they performed the tracks off their then recently released final album We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. An episode very deserving of that Emmy.

Mayor Bowser said at the ceremony: “Some very special native Washingtonians have dedicated their lives to making Washington, D.C. better, and they’ve gone above and beyond to show others what makes the nation’s capital the best city in the world. Dave Chappelle reminds us what it means to live a life filled with purpose, meaning, and laughter.”