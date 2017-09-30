F**k This Guy: Cantaloupe POTUS Attacks Desperate Mayor Of San Juan, “Poor Leadership”

Image via Getty

Trump Attacks Carmen Yulín Cruz On Twitter

Tell us again how “Trump might be bad, but Hillary is worse”.

While the people of Puerto Rico are suffering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, the President of the United States was attacking Black “sons of a bitc#es” for kneeling and practicing his golf swing.

This week, Trump spent a great deal of time looking for doggy biscuits for the “great job” he’s doing to help Puerto Rico.

This morning, Trump took to Twitter to disgustingly attack the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who is desperately trying to save her people.