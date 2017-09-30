BX Stand Up: A Boogie Goes On The Breakfast Club Following Album Release [Video]

A Boogie Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s new project, The Bigger Artist just dropped, and he stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk all about it, along with some other surrounding topics. He discusses having label issues throughout his time before and after getting signed, and how those problems get resolves to put out the final product we hear today.

A Boogie explains that his real name is actually, “Artist,” so it’s a no-brainer for him to name his album after that. He also talks about what it’s like repping for New York, specifically The Bronx. With Card’s #1 single The Bronx is definitely on the map right now, but that doesn’t mean its easy trying to put on for your city.