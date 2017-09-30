Like Father, Like Son: Daddy Graham Gets Huge Tattoo Of Drake’s Face On His Arm

Drake’s Dad Tattoos Son’s Face On Him

For anybody who might not have known that Dennis Graham was Drake’s father, there’s absolutely no denying it now. The proud daddy got Drake’s face prominently inked on his right arm, in a photo with Drake’s signature pout and freshly-sharpied hairline.

Sources told TMZ that Drake’s dad met tattoo artist Money Mike at his birthday party and told him he wanted to get the ink to match Drake getting his dad’s mug shot tattooed on his arm in 2014. Money Mike went to Dennis’ house only a few days later and got him right with Drake’s face in a 4-hour session. He even did the tattoo for free.

Dennis still has some work to do if he wants to catch up with his son’s tattoo addiction. Drizzy has the faces of Sade, his father, Lil Wayne, and a bunch more.

Y’all feeling Daddy Dennis’ fresh ink?