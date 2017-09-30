Gold Diggers, Rejoice! Hugh Hefner’s 3rd Wife WILL Be Rewarded For 5 Years Of Wrinkly Romance

Crystal Hefner Won’t Be Stiff-Armed After All

It was reported before that Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s wife from 2012 until his passing this week, would be awarded absolutely nothing following his death. Reports said that the Playboy founder’s will stated all of Hugh’s money would be divided among his 4-children, and Crystal signed a prenup before they wed agreeing that she would take nothing when the time came. This seemed a little odd, considering the reason most would suppose a young girl gets married to a wealthy old man, but to each her own…

Now, however, it seems like that info was incorrect. Though it still may be true that his 3rd wife was never added to be a part of his will, Hugh made sure to get wifey right in other ways.

According to TMZ, Hugh bought Crystal a 5,900 square foot house in the Hollywood Hills back in 2013 shortly after the two got married–the 4 bedroom, 5 bath house is held in a trust controlled by Crystal. Sources familiar with Hef’s estate also revealed that he left her $5 million, which is said to be part of the prenup they signed before getting married.

All faith in gold digging has been restored.