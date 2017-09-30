Still Casually Swirlin’: Rihanna And Secret Saudi Bae Grab Late Dinner In London

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Spotted Having Dinner In London

Rih Rih was spotted out and about with her special Saudi “friend” grabbing a late night dinner in London recently. According to Mail UK, the two were spotted enjoying a romantic late night dinner at Park Chinois, Chinese restaurant in Mayfair in the early hours of Friday morning. How romantic!

To add spice to their casual, sort after romance, the two decided to leave separately but paparazzi caught on quickly.

The couple left the restaurant separately choosing not to be pictured together with Rihanna, 29, exiting out the back door at around 2am. She then sat in her car for half hour before Hassan left out of the front door of the restaurant a 2.35am.

Very sneaky! But, all that effort didn’t stop folks from spotting Hassan Jameel or the smirk on his face. Rihanna draped herself is a black denim jacket and matching skirt. Are you feeling her romantic, nightcap get up for her date with Hassan?