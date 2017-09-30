Family Food: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Leave Carter Kids At Home To Step Out For Dinner Date

Image via Splash

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Seen Leaving Dinner Date In NYC

Jay-Z is set to take the Saturday Night Live stage tonight for a season premiere performance. Despite JUST copping a crib in Los Angeles, the Carters are making the most of their time in NYC by spending some quality time on fine dining.

Shapely MILF Beyoncé put her bangin’ post-baby body on full display in a form-fitting dress that accentuated her waist. She also carried a funky cheetah print Louis Vuitton bag that will likely have Insta-thots and fly-out floozies scrambling to find an unwitting trick to buy it for them.

Anywho, Flip the page a few times to get more looks of Beyoncé bringin’ it in the Big Apple.