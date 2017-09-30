Go Gina: SZA Celebrates Her Platinum Single And Eviscerates Her Ex In One Fell Swoop

SZA’s “Love Galore” Goes Platinum And She’s Hype

SZA has been reaching new heights since her album dropped earlier this year. It was one of the most highly-anticipated projects in a long time, and unlike a lot of very-hyped albums, it exceeded almost everyone’s expectations.

The first lady of TDE has a few singles from the album out, but “Love Galore,” which features Travis Scott, seems to still get the most radio play. On Wednesday, “Love Galore” was certified platinum, and is the first platinum record for SZA.

Like any rational person, Solana used this opportunity to talk about the hardships she went to to get to this point, bringing up her ex-boyfriend’s reaction to her humming/singing before she made it big.

lol i member I used to hum around the house n my ex would tell me shut up…LOL BYEE NIGGUHHH🙋🏾😂 pic.twitter.com/4V22vTqLtW — SZA (@sza) September 28, 2017

Imagine not wanting to hear SZA’s beautiful voice around the house all day! Whoever her ex is, if he wasn’t already salty enough about her whole album of liberation, he’s DEFINITELY mad right now that he ain’t treat this one right. Support the dreams of your friends and significant others, or they might just turn around and pop up with a platinum plaque on you.

We love a success story!