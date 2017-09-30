Convicted Rapist Beats Daughter And Her Boyfriend With A Hammer After Catching Them Having Sex

Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter and Boyfriend With Hammer

Soruth Ali attacked his 17-year-old daughter and her boyfriend with a hammer after he discovered them in the house having sex. The father attacked the pair after he heard noises coming from her bedroom on August 21, and has now been jailed for 14 months after he admitted to actual bodily harm and common assault. The 42-year-old’s daughter is in police protection after the incident and has now been placed in care to keep her away from her “very religious and very controlling” father.

Not only is he religious and controlling, but it was found out after he was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court that Ali had served seven years in 1995 for the rape of a 15-year-old girl when she was in her school uniform….

According to testimonies heard in court, Ali was woken up at 5am by noises coming from his daughter’s bedroom and opened the door to find her and boyfriend James Martin in bed together. He then grabbed a hammer and hit Martin over the head, after that, he punched and kicked his daughter Fathema before dragging her out of her bedroom by the hair while her family begged him to stop.

In a statement to police, Fathema claimed she was forced into living two lives, one for her strict Islamic father at home and another outside the house. The court heard that on the night of the incident, Fathema snuck her boyfriend in the house thinking her parents were away, but when they returned he hid in her bedroom for the night.