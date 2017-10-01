Is Future’s BabyMama Brittni Sending Subliminal Shots At His New Boo (Bow Wow’s Ex) Too?

Big head baby 😌 A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Is Joie Chavis Making Future’s Baby Mama Act Up?

Last week we told you that Future had scooped up Bow Wow’s baby mama Joie Chavis and made her the proud owner of a new Rolex.

Oooooookk 😩😂👑 I could barely breathe in this dress but hey 🤷🏽‍♀️ #happiestgirl #mybdaywasperfect #luckylibra 🎉 A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Since then, Bow’s other ex, Erica Mena made it clear she thinks Joie is thirsty dancin’ by romancing Future.

A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

But in the meantime, Joie doesn’t seem bothered at all. We wondered if Future’s baby mama, Brittni Mealy might feel some type of way though after she posted this picture…

Hair done every week🦄 timepiece change daily| @arrogant_tae123 x @prettyhairweave A post shared by Brittni 🦄 (@thebrittni) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Peep the watch AND the caption: “hair done every week 🤷🏽‍♀️timepiece change daily” with a second-page photo that seems to zoom in on her own watch. Clearly Future isn’t stingy with giving out gifts.

Fashion is my friend | @eastsideandyz6 ( forgot to take my watch off) A post shared by Brittni 🦄 (@thebrittni) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

The timing seems awful suspicious, but we notice that this isn’t the first time Brittni has posted one of her watches. Is she firing shots at Joie or is this just her usual brand of IG flossing???

