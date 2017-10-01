The Healing Harts: Kevin Hart, Eniko And His Kids Enjoy Some Post-Scandal Family Bonding

Kevin And Eniko Hart Take Their Parents And His Kids To The Museum Of Ice Cream

Two weeks after being publicly humiliated, thanks to a sex tape extortion scandal, Kevin and Eniko Hart continue to display their love and unity with a family trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in L.A. that included her mom, his parents and his kids Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9.

Eniko posted up photos on the gram from the outing

f a m i l y • f u n 🍦✨ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

As did Hart, but his hashtags are so telling, aren’t they?

#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic

SMH. Do you think the Harts should be applauded for making a public effort to move forward? Or would it be better to lay low for awhile? Or are they really genuinely just leaning on each other as a family and not pulling publicity stunts? It’s hard to say. Riiiiight?

