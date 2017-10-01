Peach Passed: Eva Marcille Confirms That She’s Joining ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Hate it or love it???

Eva Marcille Confirms RHOA Rumors

It looks like the RHOA rumors surrounding Eva Marcille are true. As previously reported rumors swirled that the top model would take Porsha Williams’ peach during the 10th season of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” but that was quickly debunked by Williams herself.

Now Eva’s confirming that she’s indeed joining the show—but not as a replacement.

“I’m so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA,” the 32-year-old told Us Weekly. “Atlanta and America, get ready!”

Eva will be a “friend” of the cast like Shamea Morton and newly returned Kim Zolciak.

That @japanesefaces is so serious about his beat!!! Thanks sweetie for being a sweet as you are talented🌻 and I love my @fillyboo dress🌻 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Eva’s been spotted filming with the ladies on their annual cast trip, this time to Spain.

#PressPlay: Back in July it was rumored that #EvaMarcille was joining the ladies of #RHOA. Recently she was seen with the ladies on their annual girls trip. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Will YOU be watching “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when it returns November 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo?