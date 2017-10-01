Peach Passed: Eva Marcille Confirms That She’s Joining ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
Eva Marcille Confirms RHOA Rumors
It looks like the RHOA rumors surrounding Eva Marcille are true. As previously reported rumors swirled that the top model would take Porsha Williams’ peach during the 10th season of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” but that was quickly debunked by Williams herself.
Now Eva’s confirming that she’s indeed joining the show—but not as a replacement.
“I’m so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA,” the 32-year-old told Us Weekly. “Atlanta and America, get ready!”
Eva will be a “friend” of the cast like Shamea Morton and newly returned Kim Zolciak.
Eva’s been spotted filming with the ladies on their annual cast trip, this time to Spain.
Will YOU be watching “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when it returns November 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo?