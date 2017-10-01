Michelle Obama Got Uptown Funky At Bruno Mars’ Concert In Washington D.C.

Michelle Obama Blessed Bruno Mars By Attending His Concert

Mrs. Michelle Obama stepped out on Friday night to watch Bruno Mars perform at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Not only was my first lady treated to an amazing Bruno performance like the rest of the crowd, but when she went backstage she received a cute personalized baseball jersey.

Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

“Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence”…Bruno knows whats up. Michelle also got in on another group shot backstage with the rest of the performers from Mars’ concert.

#Squad A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Obama is the latest celeb to attend the 24K Magic tour, following names like Dave Chappelle and Beyonce and Jay Z.

There’s no word on who Michelle went to the concert with, but it’s best to imagine her with Sasha or Malia being the embarrassing mom dancing and singing her heart out to some Bruno Mars. His album was just certified Double Platinum last month, but having Michelle Obama at your concert might be an even bigger accomplishment.