The Juice Is Loose: OJ Simpson Released From Prison

OJ Simpson Released

OJ Simpson is officially a free man. The Juice was let loose around midnight Sunday, October 1 after serving nine years for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery.

Brooke Keast, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections, confirmed the news to the media.

“I told him, ‘Don’t come back,’ and he responded, ‘I don’t intend to,’ ” she said. “He was upbeat, personable and seemed happy to get on with his life.”

Unlike previous instances, where controversy followed wherever he went, Simpson was released in the middle of the night to avoid media attention. “Our biggest concern was our safety and the public’s safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him,” Keast said. “He left through a big blue door through the front gatehouse and exited quietly. He looked down because he didn’t want to be photographed.”

OJ plans to move to Florida at a later date. For now, however, he’ll live in wealthy Las Vegas suburb with friends.

What do YOU think about the Juice finally getting loose?