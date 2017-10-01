In White Folks News: Woman (Badly) Fakes Her Own Kidnapping On Facebook, Gets Arrested Instead

Woman Fakes Kidnapping For Attention, Gets Attention And Arrested

Here we are once again, folks. Say it with me: In white folks news….

A 38-year-old woman in Ohio tried to fake her own kidnapping by stuffing some underwear in her mouth and posting pictures of her looking skressed onto her Facebook page. In all, she posted two pictures and two videos that were each a couple seconds long–in one of which, you can see that she doesn’t yet realizes the camera is on yet, so her “scared” reactions are delayed.

Even though just by looking at the pictures and videos, one could tell it’s completely fake, her Facebook posts sparked a massive police response, including the deployment of a helicopter and the shutting down of a highway after friends and family called 911. When police arrived, they found Williams loosely bound with a air of underwear in her mouth–she told police a masked man attacked her, after which he posted those pictures to Facebook.

After investigation (or, you know, common sense) the police concluded that she, herself recorded those videos, and she later admitted the whole thing was a hoax. She was charged with filing a false report which is a fifth-degree felony.

Someone watched too many episodes of Law & Order SVU…or maybe not enough. She does realize that she could easily spit out those underwear she stuffed in her own mouth, right? If you’re gonna fake your own kidnapping, you need to do better than this, sweetie. Maybe read a few educational books while you’re locked up.