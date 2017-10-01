STFU Forever: Tomi Lahren Fired MORE Shots At Kap & Got DRAGGED AGAIN

Mmm not against the world, just your country. Good work, pal. pic.twitter.com/I5kriV7jC1 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 29, 2017

Twitter Vs. Tomi Lahren (AGAIN)

We don’t know why the hateful dollop of dumpster mayo known as Tomi Lahren is allowed to say words out loud at any moment, anywhere, but she is, and fired MORE shots at her favorite target (and obvious crush) Colin Kaepernick over his 2pac shirt in a genuinely pathetic moment that sparked YET ANOTHER well-deserved dragging to Beckyville and back.

Me checking to see what Tomi Lahren is complaining about today…

“COLIN KAEPERNICK…” pic.twitter.com/m4FN6up1hH — Garrett Anderson (@G_Anderson4) September 30, 2017

