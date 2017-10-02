Nice Try! Blac Chyna Denies Choking Rob Kardashian With An iPhone Chord

Nope, still ain’t over…

Blac Chyna Responds To Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Lawsuit

Blac Chyna is clapping back at her ex and his sister over their lawsuit. As previously reported Rob claimed that an extremely “high and drunk” Chyna secretly assaulted him during the Christmas holiday by pointing a gun towards him and attempting to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

She also allegedly struck him in the head and face and trashed the house they were renting from his little sis Kylie.

Now Chyna’s responding via her attorney Lisa Bloom who’s calling BS on the entire thing.

“The language [in the lawsuit] was very ugly and false,” Bloom said according to Page Six. “The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her and now this.” “Can you win the case at the end of the day?” she asked, rhetorically. “We will have more to announce in her case very soon.”

WELP!

Clearly, the Chyna VS Kardashian drama is far from over, are you ready for another round?