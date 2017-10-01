It’s DOLPH! Young Dolph Tweeted For The First Time Since He Got Shot And Twitter Cried Happy Tears

Young Dolph Lets Fans Know He’s Alive

Young Dolph was shot a number of times on Tuesday on the corner of Hollywood and Highland, and has since been in the hospital with reports fluctuating from the rapper being in stable to critical condition. There were even false reports that Dolph had passed away after a fellow rapper tweeted that he got a phone call with the bad news. Since the incident, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear word from Dolph himself that he was alive and well, and we were finally given that confirmation.

Early Sunday morning, Dolph tweeted out an energetic “Its DOLPH!” with his signature dolphin emojis, and Twitter blew up. Whether its crying gifs or just words of encouragement, fans all came together to rejoice in the fact that Dolph made it through another assassination attempt. He even deleted all of the photos off his Instagram page, which cause even more of a stir, since artists often do that before an album roll out.

Of course, Adolph is still in the hospital recovering and has many of his friends flying out from the South to be with him in LA. Though the main concern is his health, people are also pretty damn excited about how legendary his next project is gonna be. Hit the flip to see fans excited reactions about the return of DOLPH.