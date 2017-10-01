Demi Lovato, Lil Uzi Vert, And Playboi Carti Join TRL Premiere Week

TRL’s Guest List Just Keeps Getting Longer

Demi Lovato, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti have been tapped to take the TRL stage as guest performers for the show’s first week premiere. They are joining the growing roster of other musical acts — including Ed Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, and PRETTYMUCH — for the daily live show’s first week on air. It was previously announced that the first episode of the show’s revival will feature performances from Migos and Ed Sheeran.

TRL is set to premiere Monday, October 2 and will air live every weekday at 3:30 p.m. The tapings will take place in MTV’s newly renovated Times Square studio, an ode to the original beloved porgram. The hosting duties for this new installment will be rotated between DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary and Lawrence Jackson, while Liza Koshy and the Dolan Twins will act as content creators. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as the show’s social media correspondents.

Fans of the original TRL are waiting with bated breath to see if this comeback does the original any justice, and we’ll soon be able to see just that. One thing is for sure, it looks like every hot musical act will be in the TRL studios in the next few weeks, so that’s definitely something to look forward to.