Power Couples On The Party Scene: Bey And Hubby Hov Kick It At SNL After Set

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Beyonce looks striking as she arrives to the SNL after-party with Jay-Z at TAO nightclub in New York City, New York, USA.

Splash News

Jay Z And Ryan Gosling Enjoy SNL After Party With Their Famous Ladies And Friends

In case you missed it… Ryan Gosling hosted the new season opener of “Saturday Night Live” and Jay Z was the guest performer. After the show, the guys headed over to TAO with their friends for the official afterparty.

Beyonce looks striking as she arrives to the SNL after-party with Jay-Z at TAO nightclub in New York City, New York, USA.

Splash News

Beyoncé reportedly showed up super late, around 3 AM before leaving with Hov about an hour later.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling hold hands after leaving the 'Saturday Night Live' after party at TAO Restaurant in New York City, New York.

North Woods / Splash News

Finally we get some good close shots of Ryan and Eva coupled up.

Hit the flip to see which famous friends also came through — some of them brought dates who might surprise you!

Don Lemon holds hands with a mystery man after the 'Saturday Night Live' after party at TAO Restaurant in New York City, New York.

North Woods / Splash News

Don Lemon was there… Swirling on Saturday night.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are All Smiles as they Attend SNL After Party in NYC

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Alicia Keys and Swizzy came through

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are All Smiles as they Attend SNL After Party in NYC

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Leslie Jones , star of SNL, was spotted out in NYC on Saturday, heading to the Cast After Party. She was accompanied by a mystery man, who held her hand walking inside. Leslie had a Jolly smile on her face, as she beamed with pride. She recently said that she had been dating, but wouldn't reveal who the person was. Perhaps this is who she was referring to

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Leslie Jones came through with a mystery boo

Diddy SNL Afterparty

PapCultureNYC / Splash News

Diddy was also at the afterparty

Jay Z and P Diddy arriving to the SNL After Party in NYC on Sunday, after Jay Z's performance. The two legendary rap moguls arrived together in style. Beyonce also happened to show up to support afterwards, after not attending the Show . She arrived to the Party at 3am, 2 hours late, and only stayed for 1 hour before leaving with Jay in an SUV

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Damian Marley arrives to the SNL After Party in New York.

Homage Media / Splash News

So was Damian Marley

Damian Marley arrives to the SNL After Party in New York.

Homage Media / Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://story.ng/power-couples-on-the-party-scene-bey-and-hubby-hov-kick-it-at-snl-after-set/ Power Couples On The Party Scene: Bey And Hubby Hov Kick It At SNL After Set – Story.ng

      […] Source: Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus