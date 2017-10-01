Shackles On: Tina Campbell Of Mary Mary Says THIS Is Why She Voted For Trump

Where is Chrisette Michele?

Tina Campbell Explains Voting For Donald Trump

Dear Saints, turn to your neighbor and say, “Neighbor, F*** OUTTA HERE.” If you thought Tina Campbell of Mary Mary was done talking about Mango Mussolini, you thought wrong. The Mary Mary songstress who was blasted back in January for explaining that she “accepts and prays for 45 because of his beliefs in “protecting the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”(WHERE?), recently told The Root ALL about her feelings on Donald Trump.

In between rejoicing over this being the final season of her “WEtv reality show “Mary Mary”, Tina told the publication that she while she “doesn’t agree with a lot of his decisions”, she thinks Cheeto In Chief’s Christian values align with hers which is why she voted for him.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of,” said Campbell. “And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

Trump’s Christian values? Must be TWO Christianities Tina because p***y grabbin’ ain’t in ours.

“Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for,” she added to The Root. “But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”

Tina also made sure to emphasize that the black church has improperly made a “God” out of the burnt-sienna boy and should depend on the real God for guidance.

“So all the fear that I was hearing in churches everywhere and amongst African-American people, I was like, ‘Man, we’re making a god out of this fellow. We think that our life is going to go to hell in a handbasket if he don’t get it right. And is he our god or is God our god? Are we going to pray for him or are we going to continue to bash him, which don’t help nothing?’ “I don’t make those statements to become politically charged,” she continued. “I have an opinion and I expressed it because I was so disheartened from what I was hearing in churches in our community. So that is literally where that came from. Not a ‘Let me tell everybody how for Donald Trump I am and try to get everybody to be on the Trump train.’ That was not it.

Stop complaining and start praying? That’s truly the “God in her” because ’round these parts……….

As someone who was a huge fan of Tina Campbell I can tell you unequivocally that she's canceled. She's now in the same boat as Chrisette. pic.twitter.com/WgVt0OtYyR — Sure, Jan (@Mndspeak88) September 30, 2017

All of that…Tina Campbell can fall off a steep cliff, all of the black "Christian" conservatives who voted for Trump can. — T&B™ (@MC_EdotB) September 30, 2017

WHY DIDNT ANYBODY TELL ME TINA CAMPBELL FROM MARY MARY VOTED FROM TRUMP!!! SIS CANCELED!!! — Latoncé (@ZaddyLJ) September 30, 2017

What do YOU think about Tina Campbell’s Trump comments??? We’re praying for you, sis.

More on the flip.