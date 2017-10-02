Sprung: 21 Savage Slut Walked With Amber Rose And Got Dragged Back To Gotham City

21 Savage Is In Love

21 Savage is definitely a man in love. And who wouldn’t be in love with Amber Rose? Hell, we’re in love with her and we’ve never even been to smithereens with her! Savage showed his love by supporting Amber at her slut walk. Not just supporting her, he wore a matching getup and displayed signs that said “I’m a ho” because, well, he’s sprung.

21 Savage and Amber Rose at #SlutWalk 👀 pic.twitter.com/87AloORLlG — Your Music Plug 🔌 (@AllThatHH) October 1, 2017

Just like any other situation in which a man shamelessly participates in something with his girl, Savage got roasted. Honey roasted. The memes and jokes were hilarious. Poor Savage. Just trying to show love and now look at him. To make matters worse, he has to go keep having sex with Amber Rose. Wait…

Anyway, take a look at the comedy.