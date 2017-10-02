Someone Took A Picture Of Cam Newton With The Flash On And Twitter Is Very Confused

Welcome Back, Cam Newton

What do ya know? Suddenly Cam Newton has come out blazing and displaying his happy blackness and look what happens: he’s back to MVP Cam status again. That’s right. Cam Newton went to Foxboro and destroyed the Patriots defense. What can explain his sudden explosive play? Well, for one, he’s reclaiming his blackness.

Cam Newton holds up a fist after rushing TD pic.twitter.com/LMLnCKTVik — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 1, 2017

Cam Newton scored a touchdown and proudly raised a fist. Then this is what he said when asked about it.

Cam Newton on his raised fist TD celebration: "I did it to show black pride because I am an African American." pic.twitter.com/73YRW1ZPOG — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 1, 2017

It looks like #AllLivesMatter Cam is dead…for now. And the black MVP we knew and loved is back at it. What a time.