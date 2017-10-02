Jesus Take The Wheel: 50 Dead 200 Injured During Harvest Festival Shooting On Las Vegas Strip

Image via Ethan Miller/David Becker/Getty Images

Vegas Strip Shooting Leaves 20 Dead And 100 Injured

Gun control will be the topic of the week after 20 innocent people’s lives have come to a violent end.

50 people have been reported dead and over 100 are injured after a crazed gunman opened fire at the Mandalay Bay hotel around 10 PM last night during a concert according to DailyMail.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

The shooter is said to be dead, but the police are actively searching for a woman named Marilou Danley who is described as 4’11” and 111 pounds.

Says Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo:

“We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her”

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The shooting has also put a Las Vegas police officer in critical condition.

Prayers up for the families and friends of the dead and injured. This is insane, infuriating and heartbreaking.

See more video from the unbelievably terrifying scene on the next page.