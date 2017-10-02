Jesus Take The Wheel: 50 Dead 200 Injured During Harvest Festival Shooting On Las Vegas Strip

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Image via Ethan Miller/David Becker/Getty Images

Vegas Strip Shooting Leaves 20 Dead And 100 Injured

Gun control will be the topic of the week after 20 innocent people’s lives have come to a violent end.

50 people have been reported dead and over 100 are injured after a crazed gunman opened fire at the Mandalay Bay hotel around 10 PM last night during a concert according to DailyMail.

The shooter is said to be dead, but the police are actively searching for a woman named Marilou Danley who is described as 4’11” and 111 pounds.

Says Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo:

“We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her”

The shooting has also put a Las Vegas police officer in critical condition.

Prayers up for the families and friends of the dead and injured. This is insane, infuriating and heartbreaking.

See more video from the unbelievably terrifying scene on the next page.

Shooting at Route 91

A post shared by Randy (girl) Kindred (@randy_kindred_girl_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Jesus Take The Wheel, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus