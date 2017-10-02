Celebrity Seed: Kevin Hart And Eniko Reveal The Name Of Their Soon-To-Be Son At Baby Shower [Pics]

Image via Clint Brewer/Splash News

Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Announce Son’s Name At Baby Shower

Kevin Hart has thoroughly embarrassed his wife and family with the recent revelation of his dirty dog ways, but one man-slore don’t stop no show.

According to TMZ, the Harts went forward with the lavish “Lion King” baby shower we reported on last week and announced the name of their incoming son, Kenzo.

Sounds like Kenzo is some combination of “Kevin” and “Eniko” and for those of you who are fashionably inclined, KENZO is also popular high-end clothing brand who’s logo is Tiger (peep the shirt Kevin is wearing). *shrug emoji*

More pics on the flip.