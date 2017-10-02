Did Kenya Moore Lose Her Peach For That D? Hubby’s Hesitancy To Film Costs Her Cast Trip!!!

Kenya Moore’s Time On “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” May Be Up

It’s getting ugly out here kids… Since Kenya Moore eloped earlier this Summer, it has been rumored that the rest of the cast has been trying their darndest to prove the matrimony-dom is fake and that Bravo execs were adamant that Moore’s hubby Marc Daly, who did not sign a contract, would film for the show.

Word on the curb is that isht hit the fan this Wednesday, with Kenya having it out with Bravo execs… According to TMZ reports, the source of the drama is the annual cast trip, which is in Barcelona this year.

If the timing seems fishy that Eva Marcille JUST now confirmed she’ll be on the show, it’s likely because she was a last minute addition to the trip.

According to TMZ:

‘RHOA’ production sources tell us, the cast is on its annual trip for the show — this time in Barcelona — except for Kenya. We’re told she was invited initially and in the lead up to the trip even participated in scenes where the cast was talking about it. But then … producers yanked her invite.

Why? Our sources say Bravo told Kenya she needed to film scenes leading up to the trip with hubby Marc Daly, ﻿but he wasn’t down. Producers felt she was just making more excuses for Marc’s lack of participation, so the invite got yanked.

Kenya will miss out on several episodes because of missing the trip, and it’s been speculated that she will be DONE with Housewives after this season.

There’s a whole nother angle on why she’s missing the trip though. According to Tamara Tattles Kim Zolciak played a major role in Kenya backing out of the trip, with Kenya refusing to go because Kim was invited. Kim allegedly was taken off the trip because of Kenya’s stance — that producers still ended up not bringing Kenya to Barcelona either.

