First Day Out: A Free OJ Simpson Angry With Pap At Gas Station “Ain’t Nothin’ Changed!!” [Video]

#PressPlay #OJSimpson has been released and is celebrating his first free moments at a Shell gas station in San Bernardino. #Socialites Are we here for his release? Via @splashnews
A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT
#PressPlay #OJSimpson has been released and is celebrating his first free moments at a Shell gas station in San Bernardino. #Socialites Are we here for his release? Via @splashnews
A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT
If you thought The Juice was sweet, you got another thing coming!