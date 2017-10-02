Might Morphin Thick: Ashanti Rocks Silver Spanks And Thigh Highs At Concert

Ashanti Performs At Los Angeles Concert

Dayuuuuum, Ashanti is still thick and out here performing her decade old hits for fans. The singer took the stage over the weekend at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Ashanti is currently on her “Pain Is Love” tour.

Her old time pal Ja Rule stopped by to perform too.

Ashanti belted out her songs for the crowd. One fan caught a snippet of the show. Are you feeling these vocals? Oh did we mention, , she’s still looking thicklicious??

And Who said @ashanti couldn't sing live so I can slap em 😴👑👑💯 A post shared by Queen Of Captions🌴🐸🔵 (@reikipedia) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

More of Ashanti and her mighty morphin thighs after the flip.