Hail Mary: Here’s What Erica Campbell Thinks About Her Sister Getting Bible Thumped For Trump
Erica Campbell Defends Her Sister Tina From Trump Criticism
After her sister/Mary Mary counterpart got bible thumped for admitting to voting for Trump, Erica Campbell is issuing a response. As previously reported people are BIG mad that Erica’s sister Tina stated that while she “doesn’t agree with a lot of his decisions”, she thinks Cheeto In Chief’s Christian values align with hers, which is why she voted for him.
“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of,” said Campbell to The Root. “And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”
She added however that “many of his decisions” she hasn’t been in agreement with at all but nonetheless she’s been getting eviscerated to Ecclesiastes for her comments.
and now her sister’s jumping in to defend her.
According to Erica Campbell, reports that “Trump’s Christianity caused Tina Campbell to vote for him” are untrue.
You sure?
See a comment from Tina Campbell possibly on her Trump criticism on the flip.
“Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect,” Tina captioned a photo of herself singing to fans.
Make it #personal #today. Let #Jesus do it today. You dont have to keep having emotional experiences at #church that leave you empty. You can have a #spiritualexperience that will leave you #enriched and really #changed. Just surrender and tell Jesus you dont want the #life you have, you want the life he planned, one that glorifies him and blesses you and everybody that's watching. You can have it. Just surrender. And let God possess you, now, today, tomorrow, and forever, for his purpose. Romans 12:2 NLT. “Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.” Ephesians 2:10 NLT “For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” #HappySunday 😉
Our political analyst bae Angela Rye is contesting Erica Campbell’s statement. “This is exactly what your sister said!!!,” wrote Angela.
Listen 👏🏽to👏🏽me👏🏽: it is truly the last and evil days, saints. I ain't gonna tell you that man isn't a Christian. BUT I AM TELLING YOU WE KNOW A TREE BY THE FRUIT IT BEARS. Do you really believe his behavior is Christlike? Well, anyway…I am now boycotting Mary Mary until Erica comes through with the GOSPEL TRUTH. What in the FIERY hell is going on?! Jesus!!!!!! And yes, I'm callling on Him because I need wisdom and understanding. I am trying REALLY hard not to cuss…on a Sunday. Let me log off. #myLORD #fixitJESUS #GOSPELmeanstruthandthisisLIE #pleasetellmetheygotthewrongTina #pleasesayyougothackedbytheRUSSIANS #LordHELP
Until Tina releases an official statement, we’re sure the dragging will continue.