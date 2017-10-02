Preciousness: Chrissy Teigen Takes Lil’ Luna To The Market

Chrissy Teigen And Luna Spotted At The Market

A little adorableness doesn’t hurt, after having such a heavy news day.

Chrissy Teigen and her beautiful swirly baby with John Legend were seen out and about at the market by paparazzi. Luna Legend chilled with her mama as she shopped for groceries. Mom rocked some cute leather boots and copper shades. Are you feeling her get up?

Nice of Chrissy to actually do some of her own shopping. Recently, she shopped for bananas on twitter and it worked! One of her followers met her mom to exchange bananas, it was comedy. Luna celebrated her first birthday back in April, she’s getting so big already. Do you see those cheeks? More of Chrissy and Luna after the flip.