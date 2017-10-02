Got Eeeeeem: Joy Ann Reid Destroys Deadbeat Dad Joe Walsh For Tweeting “Ni**er” To Defend Donald Trump
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Kris Connor/Getty Images for BET
Joy Ann Reid Roasts Racist Rhetoric Joe Walsh
This weekend, SNL’s Michael Che became one of Black America’s greatest heroes when he called Donald Trump both a “b!tc#” and a “cracka” on live national television during Weekend Update.
Per usual, a dusty azz white person feigned outrage and tried to equate “cracka” to “ni**er”.
Joe’s mentions are still smoldering behind this headazz hot take, but one person in particular had TIME.
Oh, but sista Joy Ann Reid wasn’t done there.
Flip it a few times to see the rest of her 140-character undressing of Abercrombie azzhole Joe Walsh.
FIYAAAAH!
Impotent Joe tried to respond, but it was as flaccid as grampa’s third leg…