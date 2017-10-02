Got Eeeeeem: Joy Ann Reid Destroys Deadbeat Dad Joe Walsh For Tweeting “Ni**er” To Defend Donald Trump

Image via Kris Connor/Getty Images for BET

Joy Ann Reid Roasts Racist Rhetoric Joe Walsh

This weekend, SNL’s Michael Che became one of Black America’s greatest heroes when he called Donald Trump both a “b!tc#” and a “cracka” on live national television during Weekend Update.

Per usual, a dusty azz white person feigned outrage and tried to equate “cracka” to “ni**er”.

He calls Trump a "cheap cracker." On national TV. Would a comedian still have a job if he called Obama a "nigger?" https://t.co/g6d2FZ9h1X — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 1, 2017

Joe’s mentions are still smoldering behind this headazz hot take, but one person in particular had TIME.

You’ve been DYING to say it, haven’t you, Joe. You probably say it on your own all the time. Well your hood is off now. We see you. https://t.co/AXrR7X7r3L — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 1, 2017

Oh, but sista Joy Ann Reid wasn’t done there.

Flip it a few times to see the rest of her 140-character undressing of Abercrombie azzhole Joe Walsh.