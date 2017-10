Image via Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Michael Che Calls Out Trump Over Attack On Puerto Ricans

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live was LIT. Not because Jay-Z performed, but because Michael Che brought the FIRE to Weekend Update and it was GLORIOUS!

A Black man called the president of the United States a “cracka” on live television.

Clap for ’em.