Ciara Gives Fans Their First Glimpse Of Baby Sienna At Papa Russ’ Seahawks Game

Soooo precious!

Ciara Shares First Sienna Princess Wilson Photo

CiCi is giving fans what they’ve been waiting for; a glimpse of her baby girl. Ciara took to Instagram this weekend to share the first photo of her daughter in an especially adorable family photo.

The Wilsons; Ciara, Future and baby Sienna wore adorable matching Seahawks jerseys to watch Papa Russell Wilson secure a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The photo marks the first-time fans have even seen a glimpse of Russell and Ciara’s daughter since her April birth.

We're So Proud Of You @DangeRussWilson! #GoHawks #3 ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Russell also sent his brood a sweet message in CiCi’s comments; “I love you 3 so much!!! So grateful to have you 3! Nothing better! #FamilyLove”

La Familia. 📸@DjMogg @West2EastEmpire A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

How cute are the Wilsons?