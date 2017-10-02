Ciara Gives Fans Their First Glimpse Of Baby Sienna At Papa Russ’ Seahawks Game

- By Bossip Staff
FayesVision/WENN.com

Soooo precious!

Ciara Shares First Sienna Princess Wilson Photo

CiCi is giving fans what they’ve been waiting for; a glimpse of her baby girl. Ciara took to Instagram this weekend to share the first photo of her daughter in an especially adorable family photo.

The Wilsons; Ciara, Future and baby Sienna wore adorable matching Seahawks jerseys to watch Papa Russell Wilson secure a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The photo marks the first-time fans have even seen a glimpse of Russell and Ciara’s daughter since her April birth.

We're So Proud Of You @DangeRussWilson! #GoHawks #3 ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Russell also sent his brood a sweet message in CiCi’s comments; “I love you 3 so much!!! So grateful to have you 3! Nothing better! #FamilyLove”

La Familia. 📸@DjMogg @West2EastEmpire

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

How cute are the Wilsons?

