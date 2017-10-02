Ciara Gives Fans Their First Glimpse Of Baby Sienna At Papa Russ’ Seahawks Game
Ciara Shares First Sienna Princess Wilson Photo
CiCi is giving fans what they’ve been waiting for; a glimpse of her baby girl. Ciara took to Instagram this weekend to share the first photo of her daughter in an especially adorable family photo.
The Wilsons; Ciara, Future and baby Sienna wore adorable matching Seahawks jerseys to watch Papa Russell Wilson secure a victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The photo marks the first-time fans have even seen a glimpse of Russell and Ciara’s daughter since her April birth.
Russell also sent his brood a sweet message in CiCi’s comments; “I love you 3 so much!!! So grateful to have you 3! Nothing better! #FamilyLove”
How cute are the Wilsons?
