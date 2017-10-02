Makers Of “Dirty Chinese Restaurant” Game Respond To Critics Calling It Racist, “We Also Listen To Jay-Z “

Makers Of Video Game Being Declared Racist Claim It’s Satire

Racism doesn’t even bother to hide these days… Big-O-Tree Games (get it, BIGOTRY) the Canadian makers of “Dirty Chinese Restaurant” are being blasted over the ame, which has players assume the role of “Wong Fun,” who has inherited his brother Wang Fu’s restaurant. The game allows players to “hunt” cats and dogs as food sources and also features visits from immigration officials. Oh and the game also has a “sweatshop” mode.

Toronto area Big-O-Tree Games under fire for its "Dirty Chinese Restaurant" smartphone game. Staff chase & kill cats, gamble & get deported. pic.twitter.com/YnlGoBp5i6 — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 29, 2017

The company has been sharing trailers for the game for over a year now.

Last week, NY Congresswoman Grace Meng, denounced the game, asking cellphone platforms not to carry the game.

This game uses every negative & demeaning stereotype that I have ever come across as a Chinese American. How we portray people matters. 2/3 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) September 26, 2017

Racism against Asian Americans is just as harmful as racism against any other group, and we must call it out when we see it. 3/3 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) September 26, 2017

Based out of Markham, Ontario, Big-O-Tree was also blasted by local politicians.

This type of racism has no place in Ontario. I know this does not reflect the values of the people of Markham. https://t.co/7VjeqyLLcD — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) September 28, 2017

The company’s motto is “Because being politically correct is so…boring.” A website for the brand describes the sole purpose of the company as being “to make the offbeat games we know you want to play, but you didn’t think anyone had the cojones to make.”

“Our first game, Dirty Chinese Restaurant is a shining example of our unorthodox modus operandi,” reads the company’s website. “Featuring an engaging narrative and innovative gameplay mechanics, you manage a restaurant that specializes in genuine Chinese cuisine! With a multitude of options at your disposal, your only limits are that of your own moral center.”

the gamers who made the racist "dirty chinese restaurant" game apologizes, claims "we also listen to jay z" https://t.co/Ce9CoGS0ps pic.twitter.com/6R99sFFfoc — alex (@steven_lebron) October 1, 2017

Big-O-Tree Games’ press contact George Lambropoulos released the following statement in response ot the public outcry:

“It has come to our attention that our small, independent game, Dirty Chinese Restaurant, has upset some people due to its content. Our game is mainly satire and comedy influenced by the classic politically incorrect shows we grew up watching, such as: South Park, All in the Family, Sanford & Son, Family Guy, Simpsons, and Chappelle’s Show. We also listen to Jay-Z. Our game in no way is meant to be an accurate representation of Chinese culture.”

