SMH: Teacher Admits Sexually Assaulting Melancholy 11-Year-Old To “Make Him Happy”

Wisconsin Teacher Admits Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old

A dirty teacher from the midwest was just sentenced to 5 years behind bars after she touched on of her students inappropriately.

Yahoo News is reporting that Katherine Gonzalez, 25, from Wisconsin, was arrested back in March and charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. The woman reportedly started to reach out to the preteen through snap chat. She admitted before her sentencing that she and the boy had touched each other’s “private parts”, because she wanted to “make him happy.” Police describe the boy as chronically depressed.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in August, and was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Ms Gonzalez, who worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Atlas Preparatory Academy, reportedly told police she wanted the child to see that someone cared. SMH.