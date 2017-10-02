Bae Of The Day: WWE Ring Announcer JoJo Is A Mini Thickalicious Beauty

- By Bossip Staff
WWE’s JoJo Is Bae

WWE is full of baes. It’s one of the best reasons to watch. JoJo isn’t a wrestler but a ring announcer who has been in the news lately for allegedly stealing a wrestler from his wife. And for having her pics leak online recently. No, we’re not sharing THOSE but we are sharing her most banging Instagram pics.

It's time for Monday Night #RAW live from Newark! 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

She’s tiny but is thick as hell. Take a look and enjoy…

Monday Night #RAW is coming at you live from Sacramento! 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

It's almost time for #RAW after #Wrestlemania Anything can happen! Make sure to tune in 😘 #jojopose #RAWaftermania

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

Getting ready for Monday Night #RAW live from Detroit! 😉 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

Last Monday Night #RAW before #Wrestlemania live from Philadelphia! Don't forget to tune in! 😘 #jojopose

A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    I'm looking forward to Monday Night #RAW tonight in Green Bay! 😉 Get ready! #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    What's going to happen tonight on Monday Night #RAW live from Chicago! Make sure to tune in 😘 #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! Orrrr ends up on Monday Night #RAW 😉 Don't forget to tune in! 😘 #Jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    Monday Night #RAW is happening right now LIVE from Cleveland! 😘 #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    Columbus is ready for Monday Night #RAW Almost time to go Live! 😉 #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    AUSTINNNNNN! It's about that time! #RAW will be going Live in less than 30 minutes! #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    #RAW from the other side of the pond! Oh Glasgow! 😍😉 #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    Happy Halloweeeeeen 👻 We're about to go live from Hartford with Monday Night #RAW 😉 #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

    #RAW is coming at you LIVE from Cincinnati tonight! Get ready 😘 #jojopose

    A post shared by Joseann Offerman (@joseann_alexie) on

