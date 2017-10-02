Gucci Is Lucky: Keyshia Ka’oir’s Impossibly Fitting Stage Outfit Destroyed Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
It’s Woptober! You know what that means: Gucci Mane and Keyshia are getting married this month. To celebrate, she hopped on stage with her man and wore this X-Men looking getup that nobody seems to understand. How did it fit? What’s it attached to? Who knows. We just know she looked thickly and heavenly than a mofo.

Bout to hit the stage with my baby !!! #GuwopHypeWoman

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Take a look and see more pics to show how Gucci is head over heels.

I gotcha back Daddy😍 #TheWopsters

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Go slippery aka @trinarockstarr !! #KaoirBacheloretteWeekend👰💍

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

The bride to be👰 #KaoirBacheloretteWeekend

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Gym body @kaoirfitness

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

I'm the captain of my ship 🚢

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

KEYSHIA KA'OIR !!!

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Its the small things !!

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Like no otha🔪

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    "Good God Almighty" were the words I heard muttered as I walked by tonite !! #TrueStory

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Sorry she's taken 💋 10:17 pm #KaoirWaistEraserRESULTS

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Lady in RED🌹

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Yeah dat way !!

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    He loves it! That's all that matters❣️

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Tea Anyone☕️ #1017FirstLady

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

    Cause this shit easy to me!!

    A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

