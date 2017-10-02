Gucci Is Lucky: Keyshia Ka’oir’s Impossibly Fitting Stage Outfit Destroyed Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Gucci Is A Lucky Man
It’s Woptober! You know what that means: Gucci Mane and Keyshia are getting married this month. To celebrate, she hopped on stage with her man and wore this X-Men looking getup that nobody seems to understand. How did it fit? What’s it attached to? Who knows. We just know she looked thickly and heavenly than a mofo.
Take a look and see more pics to show how Gucci is head over heels.