Gucci Is Lucky: Keyshia Ka’oir’s Impossibly Fitting Stage Outfit Destroyed Twitter

Gucci Is A Lucky Man

It’s Woptober! You know what that means: Gucci Mane and Keyshia are getting married this month. To celebrate, she hopped on stage with her man and wore this X-Men looking getup that nobody seems to understand. How did it fit? What’s it attached to? Who knows. We just know she looked thickly and heavenly than a mofo.

Bout to hit the stage with my baby !!! #GuwopHypeWoman A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Take a look and see more pics to show how Gucci is head over heels.