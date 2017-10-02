KennekaJenkins Over 1,000 People Attend Teen’s Funeral

Rest in heaven…

Kenneka Jenkins Funeral

The funeral for a teen whose mysterious death caught national attention was grueling. According to The Chicago Sun-Times over 1,000 people that included relatives, friends and family supporters wailed and sobbed as 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins lay in a lavender and pink casket this weekend.

The teen’s wake and funeral took place at the House of Hope Church and Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin did not speak. Martin is still seeking answers in the teen’s mysterious death. As previously reported authorities confirmed that a video of Jenkins actually walking into a walk-in freezer where her body was found does not exist.

Joseph Alvarez, who has known Jenkins since she was an 8th grader, said there were a lot of emotions in the air during Saturday’s service.

“I’ve known her for a while, since her mom would have events in Douglas Park to gather the kids together without violence,” said Alvarez, 23 to The Sun-Times. “[Martin] knows I love her, I tell her all the time to stay strong and to continue to show that passion and power.”

Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Kenneka Jenkins.