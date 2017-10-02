Wanna Get Away? Peep Mariah Carey’s Awkward Interview About Las Vegas Shooting [Video]

Image via Thunder Kick Photos/Splash News

Mariah Carey’s Awkward Interview About Las Vegas Shooting

This morning, Mariah Carey was scheduled to appear Good Morning Britain for a Christmas-themed interview with Piers Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid (Why she’s doing a Christmas interview when it’s not even Halloween yet is anyone’s guess. Our guess is that Mariah is extra before she even brushes her teeth in the morning.).

It would be impossible to interview Mariah Carey during a time of crisis, at a musical performance no less, without asking her about it.

Mimi CLEARLY wasn’t prepared to be talking about the shooting. That’s live TV for ya.