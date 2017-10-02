Poor Pepsi Peddling Thang: Kendall Jenner Sobs Over Controversial Carbonation Ad

Kendall Jenner Cries Over Controversial Pepsi Ad

Months after that controversial Pepsi ad aired showing Kendall Jenner thwarting racism with soda, the reality star is FINALLY speaking out. As previously reported Pepsi quickly pulled an ad showing the reality star helping stop racial injustice with a swig of Pepsi.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding”, the company said in a statement. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout.”

Now Kendall’s releasing her own statement via “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” During the show’s season 10 premiere viewers saw her openly weep over the controversy.

“When I first got this offer… I mean, it’s a huge company. The people I was following were so iconic and amazing,” said Kendall. “Michael Jackson has done it, Britney Spears has done it, Beyoncé has done it, Pink. The list goes on. So to get something like that was just… It was so exciting.” After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, and I completely shut down,” she added. “”The fact that I would offend or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that’s what got me the most, is that I would’ve ever made anyone else upset.”

Awww, poor Pepsi peddling thang!

It’s not hard to believe that a Kardashian-Jenner did something less than smart, but it is hard to believe that Pepsi thought that ad would fly.

Do YOU feel bad for Kendall???