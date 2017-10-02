BlackGirlMagic Rosalind Brewer Begins First Day As Starbucks COO

Rosalind Brewer Named Starbucks COO

A black girl magic maker is going viral. Rosalind Brewer who was named the new chief operating officer and group president of Starbucks began her new position today, October 2.

She is the first woman and the first African-American to hold the position. She previously served as CEO and President of Sam’s Club and held several leadership positions at Walmart.

“I am so honored to have the pleasure of working with the Starbucks leadership team to realize our highest of aspirations for the company and I look forward to working closely with the astute and talented leaders across the enterprise,” Brewer said in a statement.

Members of Brewer’s sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are participating in the #AKA4Brewer challenge where they’re buying drinks under the name “Roz” and documenting their purchase.

Congratulations to Rosalind Brewer!