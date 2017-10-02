Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Famer Tom Petty Removed From Life Support Following Full Cardiac Arrest

Image via Splash

Tom Petty Removed From Life Support

It’s already been an emotional day of death and unfortunately it isn’t quite over.

According to TMZ, rock ‘n roller Tom Petty has been removed from life support 66. Petty suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday when someone close to him found him unconscious and in a state of cardiac arrest.

Despite the EMT’s being able to get a pulse, Petty was checked into UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and immediately placed on life support.

Without showing any sign of brain activity for several hours now, Petty’s family chose to remove him from the breathing apparatus.

No update as to his condition, but it’s fair to say that things are not improving.

We certainly hope for the best.