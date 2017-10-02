Part Time Housewife: Eva Marcille Reportedly Set To Cash Near Six Figure RHOA Check

Eva Marcille is ready to make her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut. Although, she reportedly isn’t signing on to be a full time fixture on the series, sources say she’s getting a decent pay to appear a handful of times. The Jasmine Brand is reporting a source close to the actress dished on her RHOA fee. Reportedly she’s making “close to six figures”.

Sources also tell The Jasmine Brand that Eva didn’t want to be an official cast member, because of her relationship with boyfriend Michael Sterling, who is running for Atlanta Mayor.

She was apprehensive because she doesn’t want any distractions for Michael.

That @japanesefaces is so serious about his beat!!! Thanks sweetie for being a sweet as you are talented🌻 and I love my @fillyboo dress🌻 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Who’s excited to see Eva join NeNe and the rest of the aunties and housewives on TV???