Slut Savage: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Clap Back At Folks With Something Sideways To Say About Their Ho-Saving Boo-Loving
Amber Rose And 21 Savage Defend His Slut Walk Appearance
21 Savage got dragged to Simp City after showing up with his lady Amber Rose at her annual Slut Walk, dressed in a matching outfit and donning a sign declaring “I’m a Hoe Too!”
We guess the couple just saw this as him being supportive of her passion, but social media saw it as an opportunity to roast the young rapper for his poon-whipped ways. But what does 21 have to say about all the slander?
21, with a little coaching and co-signing from Muva, let the critics know that they needed to hop up off his manhood and accept that he had fun on the ho-stroll with his lady over the weekend.
Amber, however, wanted to know what people thought young Savage should be doing instead of supporting his woman.
We’re not sure how Amber reached the conclusion that critics wanted her boyfriend to beat and brutalize her or commit acts of terror on her event. From most comments, it seemed a lot of folks just figured he might sit this one out and let his lady do her feminism thing without leading him around hand-in-hand in a matching outfit.
But, hey what works for this couple works for them!
Getty/Splash