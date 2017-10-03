Uncle Tomás: Geraldo Rivera Challenges Puerto Rican Mayor’s Plea To The US Govt. – “I Don’t See Anyone Dying” [Video]

Geraldo spent his entire interview with the Mayor of Puerto Rico Carmen Yulín Cruz attempting to debunk her claim that the people of Puerto Rico are suffering while having little food and water and no electricity. Apparently, since he didn’t personally see anyone take their final breath, no one on the island could possibly be dying as a result of the conditions…

…and he wanted more than anything to get some kind of apology for being mean to Trump by daring to say he isn’t doing enough to help.

SMH. Mind you, Geraldo is himself half Puerto Rican and admittedly has lived on the island himself. But he makes it clear where his concern lies…

Getty/YouTube